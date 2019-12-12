Car collides with wall outside West Sussex polling station

A car has collided with a wall outside a West Sussex polling station this morning.

The collision occurred as residents in the village of Funtington, near Chichester, prepare to cast their votes today (Thursday December 12).

From another angle

Pictures show a black Mercedes among the rubble of a wall outside West Ashling and Funtington District Hall in Southbrook Road, West Ashling.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police have been called to reports of a car colliding with a wall outside a polling station in Chichester on Thursday morning (December 12).

"The incident happened in the car park at West Ashling and Funtington District Hall, Southbrook Road, shortly after 9am.

"There are currently no reports of any injuries, and the incident is being treated as accidental. The polling station remains operational."