Boris Johnson pictured at Horsham housebuilder’s stand at Conservative Party Conference in Manchester

Boris Johnson at Thakeham's stand at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester

Thakeham is attending all three political conferences this year to engage with key decision makers about the issue of sustainable community creation.

At the Conservatives’ conference today, the Prime Minister competed in the company’s ‘ready, steady, build’ charity challenge to build a house from over-sized blocks.

The time trial house building challenge is part of Thakeham’s recyclable exhibition stand experience at this year’s Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.

SUS-210510-121528001

The fastest time on the challenge each day of the conference wins a £100 cash donation to the charity of the winner’s choice.

Rob Boughton, Thakeham CEO, said: “We were proud to welcome the Prime Minister on to the Thakeham stand. He showed a keen interest in the issues that we are here to engage on. And he proved to be a sharp-minded problem solver when it came to taking on our house building time trial.

“Here at Thakeham, we thrive on debating the crucial issues that will shape the sustainable communities of the future. We are here at the conference to listen and share our best insights on the zero carbon construction processes and sustainable working practices we are pioneering.

”Helping address the UK’s housing crisis goes beyond the usual political divide, with all three major political parties committed to delivering more homes for future generations. With our industry-leading commitments, we want to be part of that conversation at all the main party conferences.”

Boris Johnson at Thakeham's stand at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester

Thakeham has participated in all three political conferences this year..

At the Conservative conference, Thakeham has contributed to fringe events discussing how SMEs can address the housing shortage and the ‘Environmental Crisis versus Housing Crisis’. Cabinet Ministers including Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor Dominic Raab have also visited the Thakeham stand.

At this year’s Labour Party Conference in Brighton, Thakeham participated in a fringe event discussing ‘How to deliver the future homes we need’. The housebuilder also welcomed politicians including Chair of Labour Policy Review, Anneliese Dodds and Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to the Thakeham stand.

At the online Liberal Democrat Party Conference , Thakeham hosted a roundtable discussion on ‘How the Liberal Democrats can protect communities and still deliver homes’. In previous years, Thakeham has attended and exhibited as a business at the Liberal Democrat and Conservative Party Conferences, together with the cross-party Local Government Association Conference.

Boris Johnson at Thakeham's stand at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester

Thakeham says it is committed to driving change for UK Housebuilding. Before the pandemic, more than 300 property industry professionals packed into the Hilton London Gatwick Airport for Thakeham’s annual ‘What’s Next for Housing Construction?’ conference. It brought housing professionals together to discuss key issues facing local authorities, planners and placemakers with the aim of seeking housing solutions that UK homeowners deserve.