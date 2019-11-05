Arundel and South Downs Tory MP Nick Herbert not standing for re-election

Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert says he will not stand for re-election next month.

The Conservative MP has represented the area since 2005 when he succeeded Howard Flight.

In a letter to his constituents he wrote: “I am writing to let you know that I have decided not to stand again as the Parliamentary Candidate for Arundel & South Downs. This has been a difficult decision, but after nearly 15 years as MP for this wonderful constituency I feel that this is the right time to move on.

“I will be focusing on my new role as Chairman of the Countryside Alliance; on the think tank which I chair, The Project for Modern Democracy, and on my global work on tuberculosis and equality.

“I am proud of the work I have done in Parliament, as a Shadow Cabinet Member and Minister, and in the constituency. I have done my best to stand up for local communities, and I will always be passionate about the countryside and in particular the South Downs which I have grown to love.

“I will continue to give my loyal support to the Prime Minister and the Conservative Party. While I was one of the leaders of the remain campaign, I strongly believe it is the national and democratic interest to deliver the outcome of the referendum, and that is why I consistently voted for a deal.

“I am also confident that Boris Johnson is committed to maintaining Britain’s leadership position on helping the poorest countries in the world; to supporting LGBT+ rights at home and abroad, and to building an inclusive Conservatism which can appeal to the whole country.

“A vote for any Party other than the Conservatives will carry the same risk: that Jeremy Corbyn enters Downing Street, which would be devastating for our country. That is why I hope that Arundel & South Downs will continue to return a Conservative Member of Parliament, and I look forward to supporting my successor in the weeks and months ahead.

“I am immensely grateful for the support and friendship which local people have given Jason and me, and I will miss working for the constituency a great deal. It has been my honour to be your elected representative.”