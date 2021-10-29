Ardingly Parish Council by-election: two candidates will now be elected

The change was made following requests from local electors.

Only registered electors in the Ardingly Parish Council electoral area can vote in this by-election.

The deadline to submit candidate nominations was today (Friday, October 29) at 4pm and any registered elector of the Ardingly parish area is eligible for nomination.

The Ardingly Parish Council by-election will now elect two parish councillors.

If there are only two valid candidate nominations the candidates will be automatically elected, and polling day will be cancelled.

The election will go ahead of there are three or more valid nominations.

Find out more at www.midsussex.gov.uk.

The deadline for new voter registration applications is Tuesday (November 9) and the deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday (November 10).

Recent home movers are advised to check they have updated the electoral register and that they will be eligible to vote.

Find out more about being a parish councillor at ardingly.org.