Police take flamingo under their wing

A flamingo which captured the hearts of police and Horsham residents has been getting into the Christmas spirit despite being away from its family.

Fluffy Floyd caused a bit of a flap after he was found loitering in the road outside The Forum car park in the early hours of November 20.

Officers took the feather friend under their wing and despite no-one coming forward to claim the little pink poser he has still been enjoying the festive fun.

Horsham Police Tweeted a photo of Floyd celebrating the joys of the season with a few friends, dressed in a sparkly tinsel scarf and colourful hat.

