Police speak out after man dies in incident near Horsham

A man has died outside a garage near Horsham, police said.

In a statement, Sussex Police said the man, in his 70s, had been taken ill at the wheel of a stationary car in Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath shortly before 10am this morning (August 21).

The spokesman added: “Sadly, and despite efforts to resuscitate him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were no suspicious circumstances. The coroner has been informed.”

