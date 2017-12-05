Police seek owner of stolen bike

Horsham Police is hunting for the owner of a stolen bike.

Officers are looking to trace the owner of a black carbon framed Haibike Affair RC after it was handed into the police station.

A police spokesman said: “This is a very expensive bike and we are sure that someone will be missing it, and we would like to make sure that it gets returned to it’s rightful owner.

“If this is yours then please attend our front office and bring proof of ownership to verify that it belongs to you.

“Please quote CAD 653 of the 04/12/2017.”