Police search for missing Sha-Re Phillips from Horley

Police are appealing for help to find a 16-year-old girl missing from Horley.

Sha-Re Phillips was last seen in Horley at about noon yesterday (Tuesday January 22).

Missing: Sha-Re Phillips

“We are concerned for her safety,” said a Surrey Police spokesman.

She is believed to be in the Hounslow area but also has links to Sunbury, Shepperton, Ashford and Stanwell as well as the north Surrey area.

She is described as white, 5ft6 tall, of a medium build, with blue eyes and dyed red shoulder-length hair which was tied up when she was last seen. She was last seen wearing a grey coat, blue jeans and pink trainers.

Anyone who has seen Sha-Re can contact Surrey Police on 101 (999 in an emergency) or via http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore, quoting reference PR/45190007748.

