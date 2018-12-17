Police renew appeal after woman dies in Horsham crash

Police have issued a new appeal for information after a woman died in a crash along a Horsham road.

Officers said an 86-year-old pedestrian was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Corsa at the junction of the A281 Brighton Road and St Leonards Road yesterday morning (Sunday December 16).

The pedestrian died at the scene, police said. A 57-year-old man from the town, who was driving the car, was not hurt.

Emergency services were called shortly after 9am and closed the junction of the road. It was re-opened five hours later.

Anyone with any information or who may have relevant dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Inline.