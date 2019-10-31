Police release CCTV of missing Rudgwick man taken shortly before his disappearance

Police have released a new image of a missing Rudgwick man in a bid to locate him.

Officers searching for David Cairns, 68, released a CCTV image of him close to the garage in Broadbridge Heath where he was last seen on Saturday (October 26).

CCTV footage of missing David Cairns.

David, 68, left home a few minutes after 8am to take his car to Broadbridge Heath Garage on the Lawson Hunt Industrial Park, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesman said: “He dropped the car off at 8.45am and left as it was going to take a while to deal with.

“David is white, 6’, of large build with white/grey hair and wears glasses.

“He was wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, a navy blue sleeveless puffer jacket and grey shoes.”

Trained volunteer searchers joined police officers in their work to find him, he added.

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information about where David and went after leaving the garage.

The spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen him, knows of his whereabouts or who may have any details that may assist the search is asked to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1120 of 26/10.”

