Police patrol around Horsham schools after ‘reports of children being followed’

Police are patrolling around schools in Horsham after receiving ‘reports of children being followed’.

Horsham Police said officers were patrolling around schools including Forest and Millais.

On Twitter the force said: “Mobile patrols around schools in Horsham after reports about children being followed. #Millais #Forest #vanpatrols #CH079.”

The announcement follows the news last week that police were hunting for a man after a girl was grabbed from behind on her way home from school.

Police said the incident took place on Monday January 21 in the Manor Fields area and prompted a call for witnesses to come forward. For more see our previous story: Hunt for man after Horsham schoolgirl ‘grabbed’ on way home