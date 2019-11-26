Police name Brighton teenager who fell from Horsham town centre car park

A 17-year-old girl who fell from a car park in Horsham has been named by police.
A spokeswoman for Sussex Police confirmed Eden Myers died after falling from Swan Walk car park in the town centre.
Just before 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 13 police received reports that a person had fallen from the multi-storey car park.
Paramedics attended the scene but the woman was confirmed dead.
An inquest into her death is due to be opened today in Crawley.
