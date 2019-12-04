Police issue appeal after Horsham crash

Police have issued an appeal after a car involved in a crash in Horsham failed to stop.

Officers are investigating after a blue Renault Clio car collided with a white BMW 218 parked in Rusper Road, Horsham, at around 12.15pm on Tuesday (3 December), according to Sussex Police.

Police

A spokesman said: “The collision resulted in damage to the BMW but the Renault failed to stop. No injuries have been reported.”

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 621 of 03/12.

Read more: Crawley fire crews rescue person trapped in car after collision

Read more: Train delayed at Horsham after passengers ‘cause a disturbance’

Read more: New action on waste-burning as decision awaited on Horsham incinerator