Police in video appeal after assault on 12-year-old at Crawley school

Police investigating an assault on a boy at a Crawley school are trying to trace a video which is believed to have been filmed of the attack.

Officers say the 12-year-old boy suffered a serious facial injury and had some of his teeth knocked out during the attack which happend at lunchtime on June 7 at Holy Trinity School in Buckswood Drive.

They say the boy was involved in a dispute with another boy in the grounds of the school. A spokesman said the victim suffered “a blow to the face which dislodged teeth and caused a serious facial injury for which he is receiving continuing specialist dental treatment.

“Another 12-year-old boy, who is also a pupil at the same school, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and after being interviewed was released under investigation.”

Police investigator Lauren Chapman said: “We have been told that a video was taken of the incident by another pupil or pupils, and was posted on the internet via Snapchat. There is currently no trace of it on the web but it could obviously be a valuable part of our investigation.

“If you know how it can be located, please contact us online or call 101 quoting serial 771 of 07/06. Do not post the video on the web or distribute it anywhere yourself as that could prejudice our investigation as well as causing extra distress to the victim, who has been badly affected by what happened.”