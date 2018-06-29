Police hunt for owner of dumped horses

Police are trying to trace the owner of seven horses found dumped in a field.

The horses were discovered abandoned on private land off Horsham Road, Cranleigh, earlier this week.

Surrey police officers gave the animals water and contacted the RSPCA.

A spokesman said: “We have now seized three of the horses who were in need of immediate veterinary attention. They have been taken to a safe yard are now under the care of the RSPCA. The other four horses remain at the location.”

And PCSO Felicity Lock said: “We understand that the horses have been here for some time and we need to locate the owners as they cannot stay where they currently are.

“Due to the recent hot weather and the length of time they have been there, the horses aren’t in a great condition.

“Please share this appeal and help us find them as the owners could be from anywhere.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey Police on 101 quoting reference PR/ P18148230.