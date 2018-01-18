Police hunt for man who ‘may be sleeping rough in Horsham’

Police are searching for a Horsham man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Kristopher Everitt, 34, was convicted of assault by beating last December and was given a 18-week prison sentence.

He was released early this month but, say police, he has failed to comply with the conditions of his prison release licence.

Everitt is described as white, 6’ tall, of a skinny build, with shaven brown hair, facial stubble and a tattoo on his neck.

Police Sergeant Robert Piggott said: “Everitt is currently believed to be homeless in the Horsham area and may be sleeping rough.

“We are asking the public not to approach him but to contact us immediately if they see him.”

Anyone who has any information should contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1030 of 15/01.