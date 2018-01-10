Police hunt for man who failed to attend court

Police are appealing for help in tracing a man who failed to turn up at court on Monday.

David Luck, 74, from Horley, failed to attend Guildford Crown Court on January 8 and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as white, around 5’ 8”, of slim build with balding grey hair and blue eyes. Police say he wears glasses and potentially has all his lower teeth missing.

He is known to travel by bus and train and has links to the Sussex area.

A spokesman said: “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Surrey Police on 101 quoting reference 45170053928.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”