Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Eastbourne man last seen at railway station

Police are extremely concerned for a missing man from Eastbourne.

Christopher Wright, 22, was last seen boarding a train at the railway station at 4.50am on Monday (October 21).

Christopher Wright is missing from Eastbourne and could be in Mid Sussex

Police say the train he took was destined for Ashford but it is not known which station he got off at.

He is white, 5ft 4ins, of small build and with short brown hair. Police have shared a CCTV image of him pictured with a yellow longboard at Eastbourne station.

Christopher has links to Burgess Hill and he could be sleeping rough, police said.

Officers are urging everyone to check their sheds, garages and outhouses in the Eastbourne and Mid Sussex areas.

Christopher Wright was last seen at Eastbourne station with a yellow longboard - CCTV shared by police

If you see Christopher report online or call 101 quoting 107 of 21/10.

In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.