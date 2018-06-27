Police appeal over missing Crawley teenager

Sussex Police say they are concerned for the welfare of Crawley teenager Britney Taylor.

A police statement says that Britney, 16, was last seen by friends leaving school at 3.15pm yesterday (Tuesday June 26) but she failed to return home.

Britney is black, 5ft 4in and with short black afro-style hair.

She was last seen wearing grey jeans, her navy blue school blazer, a white shirt and purple tie and carrying a black laptop bag.

Britney had been researching train times to East Croydon but it is not believed she has any links to this area.

Police say if you see Britney or have any information on her whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1354 of 26/06.