Police appeal for information following serious collision on A281

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured on the A281 this morning.

The collision happened on Horsham Road, Cranleigh and the motorcyclist involved is said to be in a 'potentially life-changing condition'

A spokesman for Surrey Police said:"We are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a single vehicle collision early this morning.

"At around 06.49 this morning (Sunday 25 August) officers were called to the junction between the A281 Horsham Road, Cranleigh, and Barrihurst Lane. The injured motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he remains in a potentially life changing condition.

"We are asking anyone who may have been driving along the A281 this morning (between 6am and 7am), and may have seen or captured dash-cam or helmet-cam footage of the motorcycle or of the road conditions, to get in touch so that we can try and understand the period before the collision and its cause.

"Anyone who has information that they believe could help is asked to call Surrey Police on 101, ref PR/P19195025."