Police appeal after ‘serious’ M25 crash

An appeal for witnesses has gone out from Surrey Police following a ‘serious collision’ on the M25 this morning near Cobham services.

The three-vehicle crash - involving a silver Mazda, a black Volkswagen Golf and a white lorry - happened at around 5.51am near Junctions 9/10.

A woman in her 60s and man in his 70s in the Mazda suffered serious injuries, while a man and woman in the VW Golf were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The lorry driver was unhurt.

Traffic built up as the anticlockwise carriageway was closed for investigations. One lane is currently still shut and police say there are ‘significant delays back to Junction 11.’

A spokesman said: “Anyone with any information, or dashcam footage should contact Surrey Police via 101 or use http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore, quoting reference PR/P19024109.

“You can also give information, 100 per cent anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/”