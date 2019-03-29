Police appeal after Horsham teenager goes missing

Police are appealing for help after a vulnerable Horsham teenager went missing this week.

Louis Kearl, 18, did not return home after an evening out on Wednesday (March 27) and is thought to have travelled to London.

He had left home around 7pm and said that he was going to be catching a train from Warnham railway station.

Sussex Police say it is out of character for him to stay out overnight.

He is white, very tall at 6ft 7in, of medium build with broad shoulders, dark hair curly on top and short at the sides and has a moustache.

He was wearing a pale blue shirt, dark blue chinos or jeans, a full length smart dark coat, brown Ted Baker boots and a scarf,

Anyone who has seen him on his travels or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 877 of 28/03.

See also: Police speak out after Sussex school airgun shooting

Manager speaks out after Horsham town centre store closure announced