Poetry by ‘Hart’ is highly commended

Year 8 Christ’s Hospital pupil Matilda Hart has been highly commended by the ‘Poetry by Heart’ judges for her recital of ‘Mametz Wood’ by Owen Sheers. The competition theme was First World War poets.

Matilda competed with school children from across the country in the junior category.

This national recognition follows Matilda’s success last year when she won the junior prize in the school’s own poetry by heart recital competition.

She performed the poem to the whole school assembly in December.

‘Poetry by Heart’s’ website is showcasing First World War poets including a poem by Edmund Blunden who was educated at Christ’s Hospital from 1909 to 1915 where he developed a passion for writing.

He won a scholarship to study Classics at Oxford University but instead, he went to France in 1916 as part of the 11th Royal Sussex Regiment of the Southdown Battalion.