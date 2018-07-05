Plans for new pool and spa in major development near Horsham

Plans have been submitted for a major new development which will see a new swimming pool, spa and football pitch created on the outskirts of Horsham.

Christ’s Hospital School has put forward an application to create a new two storey extension to its current Bluecoats Sports Centre, which was built in 1990.

The building will host a new swimming pool, spa facilities, two studios and a fitness suite. Alongside the new structure the popular school is also proposing to create an all-weather running track with supporting athletic facilities and an outdoor exercise area.

A new 3G artificial grass pitch is also being outlined with land to the east of Infirmary Drive set to be used to create an unlit running trail.

The plans also state a new car park containing 272 spaces will be built along with a new access to Christ’s Hospital Road. The Infirmary Drive access will be converted into a sprint track.

Equipment storage will also be created along with new fencing and lighting.

Headmaster, Simon Reid, said the development would further enhance the schools sports facilities.

He added: “This will be an outstanding sports facility and one that will be accessible for the whole community to benefit from.”