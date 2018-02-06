Plan for new store in town centre

An application has been submitted to change an office building into a new town centre store.

Plans have been put forward to change the use of the former Rooney and Co estate agents in Horsham into a new chocolate shop.

The unit, next to Dab Hands hairdressers in the Carfax, is set to be taken over by artisan chocolatier Chococo.

The company, founded on the Dorset coast in 2002, has three other stores in Swanage, Winchester and Exeter and prides itself on using locally sourced seasonal ingredients in all its products.

As well as offering everything chocolate the store has also applied to create a cafe in the building.

