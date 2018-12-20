Plaistow Pre-School’s Tots treat family to festive play

Grandparents, parents and siblings gathered to watch Plaistow Pre-School’s charming nativity play.

On December 9, Plaistow village hall was bustling with excitement as the children took to the stage to preform a festive classic.

The children, aged between two and four, arrived in costume as shepherds, angels, soldiers and innkeepers and sat patiently waiting for Mary to arrive in style, on the back of a donkey.

Carol Krol, the lead practitioner, led the children through the play as they confidently delivered their lines, sang Christmas songs and carols and joined in enthusiastically with the actions.

At the end of the nativity the audience all enjoyed festive refreshments of mulled wine and homemade mince pies whilst vying for the prizes in a generously donated raffle.

All funds raised has been donated to the charity-run village pre-school.