Pizza chain plans to open second store in town

If you are a lover of pizza, you will be pleased to hear Papa John’s could be opening their second store in Burgess Hill.

The pizza takeaway service is seeking full planning permission to move into Station Road.

The address has previously been used for financial and professional services.

The plan includes changing the premises to a hot food takeaway, with internal and external alterations.

The application has received two objections so far.

Hercules Naude, manager of Queens Crescent Dental Practice in the town, said he is concerned about the storage of commercial waste bins.

“We have limited space in the court yard and it is already overcrowded with all the bins,” he said.

Papa John’s can also be found in the Martlets Shopping Centre.

