PICTURES: Merry afternoon for all in Amberley as villagers enjoy royal street party

Amberley celebrated the royal wedding with a street party, attended by almost 200 villagers, including around 40 children.

Organised by the Parish Engagement Group (PEG) of St. Michael’s Church PCC, the tables stretched more than 100 yards along Church Street.

Royal wedding street party in Amberley



Churchwarden Melanie Edge welcomed guests and a grace was said by Revd Stuart Kersley, one of Amberley’s visiting clergy during the current Interregnum.



Local resident and seasoned toastmistress, Susan-Ann Dowle, proposed a toast to the royal couple with a complimentary glass of prosecco for all, while everyone enjoyed a veritable feast of teatime favourites.



Local musicians – three fiddlers and a flautist – entertained the gathering with their jaunty brand of live music, creating a merry atmosphere.



A fancy dress competition with a ‘princes and princesses’ theme, judged by another visiting vicar, Canon Michael Weaver, attracted a bevvy of entrants all suitably attired, while others had a go at the treasure hunt for little ones or the quiz in and around the church and churchyard for older children.



Grown-ups had their brains teased by a taxing pictorial quiz about royal residences. There were prizes and lucky dips for all participants.



The afternoon concluded with a blessing by the Revd Kersley.