PICTURES: Group walks 10km for mental health foundation

A group of residents walked 10km across the South Downs on bank holiday Monday to raise money for people suffering from mental health conditions.

The money was donated to the Terry Bedford Foundation Trust – formed by Storrington man Terry Bedford who suffered significant nerve damage after he was crushed by a lorry in 2015 – to help those suffering with mental health issues.

A group completed a charity walk for those suffering from mental illness or PTSD

The Foundation provides counselling for people who suffer from depression or post traumatic stress disorder.

Terry, who is permanently on crutches and suffers from moderately-severe PTSD, joined his wife Angela, Ben Leathers from Homelands Equestrian in Partridge Green, Ben’s son Joshua, charity trustees and friends for the walk in Monday’s heat.

The group completed the circular route walk, from Partridge Green to Henfield, in just under three hours.

So far, the group has raised £625.

To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/tbft-raising-awareness-of-mental-health-ptsd-and

