PICTURE SPECIAL: 2018 Chichester Corporate Challenge comes to end

The third and final night of the 2018 Chichester Corporate Challenge brought another big field - and big crowd of spectators - to the city centre.

More than 800 runners, adults and youngsters, took part in a total of eight races as the popular series came to an end for another year.

Winner of the main A race on the night was Chichester ace Will Broom, who is just 17 and is in his first year in the adult section.

Another local finisher with something to celebrate was James Baker, who notched his 50th sub 14-minute time in the history of the event - not bad when you consider there have only been 81 race nights since the challenge started in 1992 and his first sub-14 clocking was in 1998.

For the first time the number of primary school girls running meant they had to be split into separate Year 5 and 6 races, as with the boys - showing the Chichester Runners-organised event is still growing in popularity.

See Derek Martin's picture gallery, above, and don't miss the March 29 edition of the Chichester Observer for full coverage, including a list of finishers and their times.