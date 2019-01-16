Picture gallery of action from Crawley Town's visit to Mansfield Town

The defeat meant Reds lie in 17th place in League Two having failed to win in ten attempts on the road. Here is a selection of action from the night taken by Anne Shelley.





1. Looks familiar Former Crawley Town player Nicky Ajose gets in on goal early in the first half while making his debut for Mansfield. 0 Buy a Photo

2. Under pressure Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly looks on during a Mansfield attack. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Digging deep Mark Connolly battles for the ball with Danny Rose while Filipe Morais watches jpimedia Buy a Photo

Mark Connolly cannot stop Mansfield's Tyler Walker scoring the winner jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more