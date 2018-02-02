PHOTOS: Plans for Horsham incinerator go on display

Residents have had their first look at revised plans to build a new incinerator in Horsham.

Britaniacrest Recycling has created new proposals as it looks to build a waste recycling and energy recovery plant at the former Wealden Brickworks, off Langhurstwood Road.

Around 140 people visited a two-day exhibition at Millennium Hall in Roffey last week showcasing the new plans.

Chris Foss, director at Britaniacrest Recycling, said: “We wanted to share the new proposals with the general public as soon as possible, and to get feedback from local residents prior to the revised application being submitted early this year.”

The plans still seek permission to build a facility to sort and recycle metal, wood, rubble and other plastics with the remaining rubbish being turned into energy.

The firm put forward a similar application to West Sussex County Council last year but withdrew it at the last minute following opposition from residents.

Mr Foss said he had spent the past year working with architects and engineers to make the plans ‘less intrusive and more harmonious’ with the landscape.

“We have worked hard on the design and reduced the height of the building by 16 per cent since the last application,” he said.

“We asked the architects to develop options and possible colour schemes based on the colours that the High Weald Area of Natural Beauty has published as being suitable for the landscape.”

He added: “We have a major issue in West Sussex with nowhere to dispose of our waste. There is only one landfill open in southern England and we are now having to export waste both out of the county and out of the country.

“There are similar facilities to the 3Rs in Kent, East Sussex, Hampshire and one under construction in Surrey. But no such facility yet exists in West Sussex.”

Some residents have raised concerns over the scheme.

Sally Pavey, who is part of campaign group Noincinerator4horsham, highlighted issues over the size of the building, in particular the chimney, and the emissions it would still be creating. She was also worried not enough people had been given time to view the plans with the two three-hour-long exhibitions.

She said: “Let’s keep our area a nice place to live and work, and not suffer the fallout of an industrial plant that will trundle trucks along our potholed roads, past new schools and houses of North Horsham.”

The county council confirmed this week the landfill site at Brookhurst Wood in Warnham was full and is due to close. The Mechanical Biological Treatment Plant will continue to operate.