Firefighters have rescued a person from a flaming hotel.

Eight crews are still battling the flames at Hambledon House in Chiddingfold, Surrey, after a blaze broke out at 9.45am today (January 24).

Hambledon House fire

Surrey Fire Service said one person was rescued from the 16th century luxury hotel.

Dramatic photos show smoke billowing from the old building and the damage severely damaged.

National media are reporting two people have been taken to hospital in London with injuries.

Crews remain at the scene.

Hambledon House fire.

Hambledon House fire.

Hambledon House fire.

Hambledon House fire.

Hambledon House fire.

Hambledon House fire.

Hambledon House fire.

Hambledon House fire.