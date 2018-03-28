PHOTOS: New murals installed on town underpass

New artwork has been installed on the underpass linking the town centre with Horsham Park.

Horsham District Council teamed up with artist Katie Wells to create a new look for both entrances to the walkway.

The panelling represents spring and summer activities in the town and park

The panelling represents spring and summer activities in the town and park using animal characters called ‘The Townies and The Parkies’.

At the bowling alley end of the underpass the murals show animals such as rabbits and ducks enjoying music and food at the bandstand whilst at the town end they are taking part in activities in the park.

Katie, from Wisborough Green, is an illustrator whose work often features woodland and farm animals created using watercolours.

The council said the artwork has been put up as part of the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019.

New murals on the underpass

Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure councillor Jonathan Chowen said: “Embracing and showcasing local talents is what the Year of Culture is all about and we look forward to discovering and nurturing more hidden gems and building on our home grown creative skills, giving them a platform to promote themselves and grow as the Year of Culture unfolds.”

Cabinet Member for the Local Economy councillor Gordon Lindsay added: “This walk way is a significant link for visitors to our park and potential shoppers to our town centre and it needs to be an attractive entrance to these facilities.”

