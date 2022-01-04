Reader Phil Dennett took this photo at about 2.30pm of the helicopter taking off at Worlds End Recreation Ground near Manor Road.

“There was a crowd of about 40 people watching,” he said, adding that it lifted off from a football pitch.

Richard Airey from South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “The air ambulance landed to assist us at a call to a nearby private address.”

