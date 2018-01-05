Petitions launched in battle for access to development

Two petitions have been launched which take rival stances over the issue of greater access to a new Horsham development.

Residents in Highwood have created an epetition on the Horsham District Council website calling for an entrance to the development via Hills Farm Road to be reopened.

However, a separate epetition has been launched by those living in Hills Farm Lane to keep the access road closed.

Currently the only entrance to the site is off the A24 after access via Hills Farm Lane was closed towards the end of last year.

Highwood residents say they feel disconnected from Horsham and have raised concerns about commuters and emergency services being able to access both the town and the estate.

In their petition they state: “Residents feel this is 100 per cent unsustainable and wasteful. The link off the A24 to town or the station is by no means a high quality transport link as this now costs us more in fuel and time.”

The petition currently has more than 180 signatures.

Residents in Hills Farm Lane argue the entrance needs to stay closed so the area remains ‘sustainable’.

The petition says: “The provision of vehicular access onto Hills Farm Lane or surrounding roads will encourage the use of motorised vehicles for short journeys which is directly contradicted by HDC sustainable Travel statement.”

Concerns have also been raised about the entrance providing a new cut-through from the A24 leading to more vehicles using the road.

Currently the petition has 16 signatures.

To view both petitions visit www.horsham.moderngov.co.uk/mgePetitionListDisplay.aspx

(All information correct as of 4pm on January 5).