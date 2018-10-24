Petition launched in fight to help carer set to be evicted from horsebox home

Hundreds of people are backing a petition launched to help stop a man living in a horsebox near Billingshurst from becoming homeless.

Steve Tremmel has been living in a converted horsebox on private land in Coolham for the past five years.

Steve Tremmel being evicted by the council from his horsebox, which he's been living in on private land for the last five years - at Coolham. Pic Steve Robards SR1827706 SUS-181015-170224001

The 51-year-old, who has permission to stay in the area from the land owner, has been served with an eviction notice by Horsham District Council for ‘unauthorised stationing of a vehicle for residential purposes’.

Steve works as a carer looking after vulnerable adults and said he had been forced to live in the horsebox as he could not afford to buy a home in the area. For more details see our previous story: Anger as man living in a horsebox set to be made homeless by Horsham council

After sharing his story with the County Times Steve received a huge wave of support from residents with many criticising the council’s decision to evict him.

Flood of support for man living in a horsebox facing eviction by Horsham council

An online petition has since been launched calling on the council to stop its action against the carer.

The petition, which has already gained hundreds of signatures, states: “Steven has given so much to help those in desperate times to get back on their feet and assume a better life for themselves and now he needs our help to do the same for him.”

To sign the petition visit https://www.change.org/p/horsham-council-housing-crisis-stop-horsham-council-making-man-homeless

‘I have been really humbled’... Carer being evicted from his horsebox home speaks out’