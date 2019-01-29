Petition launched in battle against Horsham incinerator appeal

Campaigners battling plans to create an incinerator in Horsham have launched a petition to fight a developer’s appeal.

Waste management firm Britaniacrest Recycling has submitted an appeal after its plans to build a Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility north of the town were rejected by councillors.

An artist's impression of the project. Image from West Sussex County Council Planning Portal. SUS-180517-151516001

Planning inspectors are now set to decided on the future of the facility which has faced huge backlash from many residents in the town.

Campaign group No Incinerator 4 Horsham, which fought against the initial application, has created a petition calling on inspectors to dismiss the appeal.

It highlights concerns shared by both residents and councillors over the impact the facility would have on the landscape, the environment and the district’s roads as well as concerns over public health.

The group has also encouraged those opposed to the plans to submit their objections to the inspectors before the February 25 deadline.

To sign the petition visit https://www.change.org/p/planning-inspectorate-dismiss-the-appeal-for-planning-permission-for-the-proposed-horsham-incinerator

If overturned the plans would see the facility created at the old Wealden Brickworks along Langhurstwood Road. It would operate for 24-hours a day and would separate and process up to 230,000 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste.

Items which could not be recycled would be burnt and turned into electricity which would power the building with any excess exported to the National Grid.

