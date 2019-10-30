Petition calls for more Government support in finding missing Sussex backpacker

A petition calling for the Government to do more to support the search for missing backpacker Amelia Bambridge from Sussex has already been signed hundreds of times.

It has now been almost a week since Amelia, a 21-year-old former BHASVIC student from Worthing in West Sussex, was last seen on the Cambodian island of Koh Rong following a party.

Amelia Bambridge from Worthing

Four of her family members have flown over to join the search party, which has spent the last few days combing the island for any trace of the backpacker.

A petition has now been started which pleads for the UK Government to do more to assist in the hunt for Amelia.

It states: “She has been missing for now nearly a week from Koh Rong Island, Cambodia, and her family are running the whole entire operation over there.”

The petition calls for more support from the Government and claims the family has been ‘without a good translator for days now’.

“This is proving difficult to transfer information to the family and we fear this could hinge our chances of safely bringing her home,” the petition reads.

“It is the duty of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to stand up for British people in need, wherever they are in the world and as of yet, they’ve not done anything of the sort.”

It adds: “Every minute that passes is hell for everyone around her and detrimental to her safety. Please help us find Amelia!”

More than 500 people have already signed the petition, which can be viewed here.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has been approached for a comment.

A spokesman previously said: “We are assisting the family of a British woman who has been reported missing in Cambodia and are in close contact with the Cambodian police.”

A vigil is due to take place at St Michaels’ church in Worthing tonight to pray for Amelia’s safe return.

The search continues on the island of Koh Rong, where drones and thermo cameras have been deployed, according to the family.

Six men were quizzed by the authorities on Monday, but no one has been charged with any offence, according to reports.

“They are being questioned,” the provincial deputy police chief Nop Panha told AFP. “We are not drawing any conclusions yet.”

Amelia’s brother and father spent Monday trawling through hours of CCTV footage to try and track her last known movements.

Amelia had been travelling on her gap year – a trip she had been planning for two years – when she was reported missing.

She had attended a party on Wednesday night on Police Beach in Koh Rong, around 40 minutes away from Nest Beach Club Hostel where she had been staying.

Friends raised the alarm after she never returned to the hostel, and the search commenced.

Amelia’s sister Georgie Bambridge, 19, told the Herald she had last spoken to Amelia last Wednesday.

“She was just telling me how amazing travelling was, how many amazing people she had met, how she was having the time of her life,” Georgie said.

“It came as such a shock, she was just so happy.”

Amelia’s family are continuing to raise funds to support the search – donate to the cause here.

