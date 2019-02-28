Person trapped in car following A24 crash

A person became trapped in a car following a crash outside a garden centre on the A24 this morning (February 28).

The collision, involving a car and a lorry, took place outside Old Barn Nurseries near Dial Post at about 11.30am.

Three fire crews and a heavy rescue vehicle were sent to the scene to help rescue the trapped individual.

A spokesman said the person was freed by crews and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police also attended and closed the road southbound close to the entrance to the garden centre.

The fire service added the road is expected to remain closed for some time whilst the vehicles are recovered.