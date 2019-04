A person is currently trapped in a vehicle following a two car crash on the A29 this morning (April 8).

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision, involving a Ford and a BMW, which has taken place along London Road in Hardham.

Police said a person was trapped in one of the vehicles and was seriously injured. Officers and firefighters are working to free the person.

The road has been closed in both directions an is expected to remain shut for the next few hours, officers added.