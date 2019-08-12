Person cut from car in South Downs village crash

Fire crews cut a person free from a car after it rolled onto its side in West Chiltington.

Crews were called to the crash, on Roundabout Lane, which happened on Friday afternoon.

The car flipped onto its side in West Chiltington

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said on twitter: “We were called to reports of a single vehicle RTC on Roundabout Lane, West Chiltington, at 3.22pm.

“Two crews and the heavy rescue tender from @WorthingFire attended, and used cutting equipment to release one person, leaving them in the care of @SECAmbulance”

