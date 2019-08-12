Person cut from car in South Downs village crash

Fire crews cut a person free from a car after it rolled onto its side in West Chiltington.
Crews were called to the crash, on Roundabout Lane, which happened on Friday afternoon.
A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said on twitter: “We were called to reports of a single vehicle RTC on Roundabout Lane, West Chiltington, at 3.22pm.
“Two crews and the heavy rescue tender from @WorthingFire attended, and used cutting equipment to release one person, leaving them in the care of @SECAmbulance”
