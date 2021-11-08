Youth charity launches campaign featuring Horsham girl who overcame homelessness to study astrophysics

YMCA DownsLink Group, the south-east’s biggest youth charity, is focussing on four ‘stories’ from young people who’ve needed their help. The charity says their names and identities have been changed to protect them, but their experiences are real. The stories illustrate some of the difficult reasons behind a young person’s ‘choice’ to leave home. For most it really isn’t a ‘choice’, but a consequence of what’s happened to them as children, or, of finding themselves in a situation over which they have no control. As part of the campaign they featured Susie from Horsham [who has been given a different name to protect her privacy].

A spokesman said: “Susie is a great example of a young person whose life has been changed as a result of moving into 24-hour supported accommodation with YMCA DownsLink Group. Susie was left to live on her own at 18 following a distressing experience involving her mum’s boyfriend, which split her family.

“She was struggling to cope alone and had stopped going to college. She was given a home with the charity and with the help of her key workers she started to rebuild her trust in adults and was able to get back into studying. Three years on and Susie has just started at university to study astrophysics! She sent this card to staff when she moved out:

Susie, portrayed by an actor to protect her privacy. Photo by Liz Finlayson/Vervate

“‘Thank you so much for your gifts and card!!! I want to thank everyone for being a part of my life and helping me come out of my shell and believe in me. I had the greatest 3 years at the Y Centre and I hope someone else will also benefit as much as I did from all your care and support. I’m wishing you all the best in your futures and hope you continue to put smiles on your own and everyone else’s face. It’s been a blessing and pleasure thank you for having me as a resident.’”

The charity’s Room Sponsorship scheme is a simple and practical way for anyone wanting to help prevent youth homelessness to make a difference, he added. For just 40p a day (£12 per month) a sponsor can help a young person access the support they need to develop the skills to live independently. With homelessness becoming increasingly visible, as a local charity, the scheme is set up to allow people to support a young person in their own town or city (Brighton & Hove, Crawley, Eastbourne, Hastings, Horsham, Guildford, Worthing).