Young entrepreneurs boost stands at Horsham’s market

Young entreprenuers from Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex schools will be competing for ‘Best Trade Stand’ at Horsham’s Christmas market on Saturday.

They will also be looking to make some sales - and a tidy profit - from Horsham’s Carfax Christmas shoppers on the day.

It’s all part of a national schools’ Young Enterprise competition as part of Small Business Saturday. There is a £50 prize up for grabs for the Best Trade Stand.

Meanwhile, Horsham District Council will also be launching its Christmas Window Wonderland competition on Saturday (December 7) this year.

Independent traders across the district are invited to take part in the Christmas-themed display contest which creates a festive platform for businesses to showcase their goods.

Winners will receive a social media workshop with ByJove Media and a Visit Horsham 360 tour of the premises.

Members of the public can also win with a chance to snap up a ‘Golden Ticket’ for a family of four to see a film a month at The Capitol for a year. Terms and conditions apply.