Worthing dog trainer wins national Agility Club award

A Worthing dog trainer has won a national award with her crossbreed Nessa.

Jenny Hastie from High Salvington competes at the Agility Club in the Large Grade 7 category and Nessa has been crowned Agility Dog of the Year, having won not only her league but the most points overall for 2019.

Jenny Hastie with Nessa, left, and one of her other dogs

Nicola Ayres, points secretary, said: “The Agility Club leagues are a huge undertaking. Every year, thousands of points are added to the database, which all need checking, verifying and collating to give our winners.

“To be crowned the top handler and dog team in any of the leagues is an incredible achievement.

“Nessa has done incredibly well to be crowned the winner of Grade 7 large league with 1,353 points. Not only that but she has also been crowned Agility Dog of the Year, gaining more points than any other dog at any other height or grade.”

Jenny, who runs Jenpaws Agility Group in Cowfold, is thrilled to have won the prestigious award and has been invited to the awards ceremony in March.

Nessa in action

The Agility Club is the oldest club in the world solely dedicated to the sport of dog agility and the leagues have been running for more than 30 years. Members win points from agility competitions during the year in seven grades, depending on the experience of the dog. For more information visit www.agilityclub.org