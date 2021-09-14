Worried residents call for new action after violent outbreaks in Southwater

Local residents are demanding police adopt stronger tactics.

Meanwhile, parish councillors are seeking further meetings with senior police officers after the latest incident when youths set up a road block near The Lintot Pub and threw bricks at a woman’s car.

Earlier this year in unrelated incidents, a man was stabbed in the village and a swan was shot dead at Southwater Country Park.

Sussex Police

There have also been ongoing incidents of youths intimidating people at local shops,

Police have stepped up patrols in the area and introduced dispersal orders but local residents say more needs to be done.

In a statement on social media today, Southwater Parish Council said: “The council would once again like to reassure residents that we are continuing to work with the police and other agencies to tackle the ongoing incidents of crime and anti social behaviour within the parish.

“We understand the depth of frustration as to the perceived lack of police action and on behalf of the residents we continue to have dialogue with the Police regarding these matters.”

The statement went on: ”Councillors have met, and will continue to seek further meetings with Senior Police Officers regarding these issues and are continuing to press for as much police presence in the Parish as possible.

“Councillors have also met and have a further meeting scheduled with the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner where these incidents will be discussed and solutions sought.”

Horsham Councillor Christine Costin described the situation as ‘very worrying.’ She said: “Unpleasant incidents have been occuring for some time and it is clear that our communities are anxious; people are keen to see the tensions relieved by action.

“A lot of people do not feel safe. Local Police are taking special measures.