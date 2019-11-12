Woman stranded on her balcony after two-year-old locks her out

A woman was left stranded on her balcony when her two-year-old daughter locked her out.

The incident happened in Billingshurst this morning and the story has been shared by Billingshurst Fire Station.

Once the woman has been rescued the fire crew waited with the woman and toddler until her husband came home with a key.

Posting on social media a spokesman for Billingshurst Fire Station said: "Crews were called to a women locked out of her flat, on a first floor balcony this morning. The culprit, her 2yr daughter.

"After reassuring Mum and making sure daughter was safe, we waited with them both until Dad arrived with the spare key. #notjustfires"