Woman injured in attempted robbery in Horsham park

A woman was left injured after a man tried to rob her in broad daylight in Horsham park.

Police said the 47-year-old was walking into the park from North Parade on Friday (May 31) when a man ran up behind her.

He tried to steal her handbag but failed and after a struggle he ran from the scene toward the Pavilions leisure centre.

Officers said the woman suffered an injury to her arm which she is still receiving treatment for.

The man is described as a white man, around 5’ 10”, of medium build. He is believed to be in his early twenties with brown stubble. He was wearing a black or dark navy hooded zip up top with similar colour jogging bottoms. He was also wearing bright orange trainers.

The incident took place at about 9am and anyone with any information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 381 of 31/05.