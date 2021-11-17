Vintage vehicle enthusiast Alex Orchin, 31, is taking his tiny Peel P50 from John o’ Groats to Lands’ End and originally aimed to raise £2,000 over two weeks.

However, thanks to his many generous donors, his GoFundMe project has already made more than £4,500 after only a few days.

“I can’t believe it has made it to over £2,000,” Alex wrote on his GoFundMe page on Monday (November 15).

Alex Orchin from Wivelsfield is driving the world's smallest car, the Peel P50, from John o' Groats to Lands' End. Picture: Alex Orchin.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated, and remember you can follow our trip on YouTube, just type in ‘the UK in a peel p50’.”

Alex, who started his epic journey on Saturday (November 13), believes he is the first Peel P50 driver to take on this challenge.

His trip will be spread out over two to three weeks as Alex stops off in various towns to busk on his bagpipes and spread the word about his campaign.

His mission has already caught the attention of the BBC, as well as many local newspapers across the country.