The annual Wiston Steam Rally rolls in once again this weekend.

Held at Wiston Park, off the A283 near Steyning, the event is on from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. There will be more than 1,200 exhibits, including steam traction engines and vintage vehicles, as well a fun fair with traditional rides, and several food and drink outlets, including a beer tent. For more details and ticket information, visit www.sussexsteamrally.co.uk – and to get a flavour of what to expect, take a look at these pictures from last year’s event.

Fun at the 2018 Wiston Steam Rally Derek Martin/JPIMedia Buy a Photo

